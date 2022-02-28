Highland women win Region IV championship

RIVER GROVE (WREX) — The Highland Community College women's basketball team moved one step closer to an appearance at nationals as the Lady Cougars defeated Triton, 86-58, in the NJCAA Division I Region IV championship game. The win propels Highland into the District championship game this Saturday at home.
Aquin grad Abby Barr led the way with 33 points and 10 rebounds, while Eastland grad Karlie Krogman tallied 13 points, 16 rebounds and 8 assists in the win.
If the Lady Cougars can win Saturday against North Dakota SCS, they'll punch a ticket to the national tournament.