High school track meets finish up after weather delays

WINNEBAGO/ROCKTON (WREX) — After storms rolled in and postponed high school track meets Friday night, the skies cleared to make for ideal running conditions Saturday morning.
Winnebago took advantage of the nice weather and ran its way to the team Sectional championship. The Lady Indians will send 15 athletes to state. Leading the way from Saturday's events, Grace Erb, Renee Rittmeyer and the 4x400M relay team of Rittmeyer, Grace Erb, Marissa Roggensack and Kaylee Woolery broke school records. Grace Erb ran the 800 meters in 2:16.65, with her sister Katie Erb finishing in 2nd to also qualify for state.
Rittmeyer ran the hurdles in 47.42 seconds, narrowly beating out Forreston's Letresse Buisker by .06 seconds.
Full results of the 1-A Winnebago Sectional can be found here.
Rockford Christian had some strong performances in the meet as well, with Avery Demo winning the 400 meter run with a time of 58.55 seconds, followed closely by Dakota's Kelsie Minkie, who finished .07 seconds behind her. Fellow Lady Royal Lion runner Gia Buscema took third and also qualified for state.
In the NIC-10 boys conference meet, Belvidere North took home the team title, with Nico Bertolino and Caden McNulty turning in big efforts Saturday. Bertolino won the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.5 seconds, while McNulty hit a PR in the 1600 meter run, finishing in a time of 4:27.98.
East's 4x400 meter relay team of Trenton Lewis, Leo Beuno, Miles Lang and Javius Catlin won the final race of the day, beating out top-seeded Hononegah.