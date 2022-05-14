 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school track meets finish up after weather delays

  • 0
Grace Erb gets set to start the 800M run

WINNEBAGO/ROCKTON (WREX) — After storms rolled in and postponed high school track meets Friday night, the skies cleared to make for ideal running conditions Saturday morning.

Winnebago took advantage of the nice weather and ran its way to the team Sectional championship. The Lady Indians will send 15 athletes to state. Leading the way from Saturday's events, Grace Erb, Renee Rittmeyer and the 4x400M relay team of Rittmeyer, Grace Erb, Marissa Roggensack and Kaylee Woolery broke school records. Grace Erb ran the 800 meters in 2:16.65, with her sister Katie Erb finishing in 2nd to also qualify for state. 

Rittmeyer ran the hurdles in 47.42 seconds, narrowly beating out Forreston's Letresse Buisker by .06 seconds. 

Full results of the 1-A Winnebago Sectional can be found here.

Rockford Christian had some strong performances in the meet as well, with Avery Demo winning the 400 meter run with a time of 58.55 seconds, followed closely by Dakota's Kelsie Minkie, who finished .07 seconds behind her. Fellow Lady Royal Lion runner Gia Buscema took third and also qualified for state.

In the NIC-10 boys conference meet, Belvidere North took home the team title, with Nico Bertolino and Caden McNulty turning in big efforts Saturday. Bertolino won the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.5 seconds, while McNulty hit a PR in the 1600 meter run, finishing in a time of 4:27.98. 

East's 4x400 meter relay team of Trenton Lewis, Leo Beuno, Miles Lang and Javius Catlin won the final race of the day, beating out top-seeded Hononegah.

Full results from the NIC-10 boys meet can be found here.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you