High school football playoff brackets released

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IHSA released the brackets for the football playoffs on Saturday. Here are the local games coming up for the first round.
1A:
#16 Richards at #1 Lena-Winslow
#13 Aurora Christian at #4 Fulton
#12 Rockford Lutheran at #5 Annawan-Wethersfield
#10 Forreston at #7 St. Bede
#11 Dakota at #6 Iroquois West
2A:
#13 Newman at #4 Rockridge
3A:
#9 Elmwood-Brimfield at #8 Genoa-Kingston
#12 Monmouth-Roseville at #5 Stillman Valley
#10 Catalyst-Maria at #7 Du-Pec
#14 Winnebago at #3 Seneca
#11 Lisle at #6 Byron
4A:
#10 Dixon at #7 Rochelle
#14 Marengo at #3 St. Francis
5A:
#16 Westinghouse at #1 Sycamore
#12 St. Viator at #5 Sterling
#14 Hillcrest at #3 Boylan
6A:
#12 Grayslake at #5 Belvidere North
#11 Harlem at #6 Amundsen
7A:
#18 Batavia at #15 Guilford
#23 DeKalb at #10 Moline
#19 Normal Community at #14 Hononegah
8-MAN
#15 South Beloit at #2 West Central
#13 Ashton-Franklin Center at #4 Milford CP
#12 Blue Ridge at #5 Amboy
#11 Hiawatha at #6 Polo
#10 West Prairie at #7 Milledgeville