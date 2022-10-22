 Skip to main content
High school football playoff brackets released

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IHSA released the brackets for the football playoffs on Saturday. Here are the local games coming up for the first round.

1A:

#16 Richards at #1 Lena-Winslow 

#13 Aurora Christian at #4 Fulton

#12 Rockford Lutheran at #5 Annawan-Wethersfield

#10 Forreston at #7 St. Bede

#11 Dakota at #6 Iroquois West

2A:

#13 Newman at #4 Rockridge 

3A:

#9 Elmwood-Brimfield at #8 Genoa-Kingston

#12 Monmouth-Roseville at #5 Stillman Valley

#10 Catalyst-Maria at #7 Du-Pec

#14 Winnebago at #3 Seneca

#11 Lisle at #6 Byron

4A:

#10 Dixon at #7 Rochelle

#14 Marengo at #3 St. Francis

5A:

#16 Westinghouse at #1 Sycamore

#12 St. Viator at #5 Sterling

#14 Hillcrest at #3 Boylan

6A:

#12 Grayslake at #5 Belvidere North

#11 Harlem at #6 Amundsen

7A:

#18 Batavia at #15 Guilford

#23 DeKalb at #10 Moline

#19 Normal Community at #14 Hononegah

8-MAN

#15 South Beloit at #2 West Central

#13 Ashton-Franklin Center at #4 Milford CP

#12 Blue Ridge at #5 Amboy

#11 Hiawatha at #6 Polo

#10 West Prairie at #7 Milledgeville

