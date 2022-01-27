Henze, McCammond take FNN Performance of the Week polls

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The results are in, and Eastland's Kellen Henze and Stillman Valley's Maddy McCammond earned our Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week honors for their efforts last week.
Henze scored 19 points against Lena-Winslow, including hitting the game-winning shot from his knees. McCammond scored 18 points in a hard-fought win over Rockford Lutheran, hitting some clutch shots to lead her team to victory.
Here's how the voting breaks down for the boys and girls polls.
BOYS
Rob Chaney (Auburn): 15%
Owen Hart (Hononegah): 24%
Christian Cummings (Rockford Christian): 12%
Kellen Henze (Eastland): 49%
GIRLS
Maddy McCammond (SV): 40%
Julie Bailey (Harlem): 22%
Lily Esparza (Boylan): 31%
Elaina Rager (Pecatonica): 7%