Henze, McCammond take FNN Performance of the Week polls

  • 0
Eastland's Kellen Henze

Eastland's Kellen Henze, Stillman Valley's Maddy McCammond take the honors.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The results are in, and Eastland's Kellen Henze and Stillman Valley's Maddy McCammond earned our Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week honors for their efforts last week.

Henze scored 19 points against Lena-Winslow, including hitting the game-winning shot from his knees. McCammond scored 18 points in a hard-fought win over Rockford Lutheran, hitting some clutch shots to lead her team to victory.

Here's how the voting breaks down for the boys and girls polls.

BOYS

Rob Chaney (Auburn): 15%

Owen Hart (Hononegah): 24%

Christian Cummings (Rockford Christian): 12%

Kellen Henze (Eastland): 49%

GIRLS

Maddy McCammond (SV): 40%

Julie Bailey (Harlem): 22%

Lily Esparza (Boylan): 31%

Elaina Rager (Pecatonica): 7%

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

