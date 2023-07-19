Hefty sisters enjoying first summer as teammates

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Brinley and Cortlyn Hefty have both been standout soccer players at Belvidere North, the Rockford Raptors U23 team has them taking the field together for the first time.

"It's amazing," older sister Brinley said. "Playing on the field with her and watching her score those goals is something I'll never be able to experience again."

"I've always looked up to her," Cortlyn Hefty said. "I love playing with her, it's been really fun."

The two have been sharing the practice field together their whole lives, always pushing each other to get better.

"The competitive aspect of our relationship definitely makes us better people," Brinley said. "I really appreciate that about her and our sister relationship."

Whether it's in the NIC-10 or in the club scene, Cortlyn Hefty is always putting the ball in the back of the net.

"I really couldn't do it without my teammates, no matter what team I'm on, they always seem to find me," Cortlyn said. "I've put in a lot of hours, a lot of time to get where I am."

The Hefty sisters and the Raptors are getting ready to head to national tournament in early August.