Harlem thrower Lundgren ready for state

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Harlem's Riley Lundgren had never qualified for state in high school, but in his senior year, Lundgren knew he wanted to do something special. He punched his ticket in both the discus and shot put with big performances in last week's 3-A Huntley Sectional. Now he'll compete this weekend at Eastern Illinois.
"It's really cool to represent Harlem," Lundgren said. "I should be able to do something there."
He's peaking at the right time. The lefty has grown into a throwing force throughout his career and doesn't mind throwing in the big moment.
"I think the pressure definitely adds something for me and lets me throw further," he said.
The 3-A prelims are scheduled for Friday, with the state finals for all three classes set for Saturday in Charleston.