Harlem looks to keep building on success

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Over the past couple of seasons, the Harlem football team accomplished some things it hadn't done in awhile. The Huskies won a conference title in the COVID-shortened spring season, then went on to win a playoff game last fall. The Huskies keep graduating some strong players, but head coach Bob Moynihan says they just reload.
"I don't think you have to really motivate this group," Moynihan said. "They hear it everyday from people in the community, people outside the community about how all the talent has left. I disagree with that. Yes, we've had talent leave, but we also have talent here."
The players embrace that mentality, as they bring a toughness to the table every time they take the field.
"We all have the dogs in us," senior defensive tackle Keshawn McKinney said. "We're in the weight room everyday getting strong, getting big. We're really just getting ready for whoever wants it."
That work in the weight room has paid dividends for a program that needed to add more strength.
"Ever since coach [Moynihan] and the group got here, they got us lifting really heavy and that's transformed everybody on the team," senior quarterback Austin Redmon said.
Harlem opens the season at home against Auburn. That game is slated for Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6:15 p.m.