...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Harlem looks to keep building on success

  • 0
Harlem coach Bob Moynihan

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Over the past couple of seasons, the Harlem football team accomplished some things it hadn't done in awhile. The Huskies won a conference title in the COVID-shortened spring season, then went on to win a playoff game last fall. The Huskies keep graduating some strong players, but head coach Bob Moynihan says they just reload.

"I don't think you have to really motivate this group," Moynihan said. "They hear it everyday from people in the community, people outside the community about how all the talent has left. I disagree with that. Yes, we've had talent leave, but we also have talent here."

The players embrace that mentality, as they bring a toughness to the table every time they take the field.

"We all have the dogs in us," senior defensive tackle Keshawn McKinney said. "We're in the weight room everyday getting strong, getting big. We're really just getting ready for whoever wants it."

That work in the weight room has paid dividends for a program that needed to add more strength.

"Ever since coach [Moynihan] and the group got here, they got us lifting really heavy and that's transformed everybody on the team," senior quarterback Austin Redmon said. 

Harlem opens the season at home against Auburn. That game is slated for Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6:15 p.m.

