Harlem in 2nd after one day of state bowling

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Harlem's girls bowling team is in contention after the 1st day of the IHSA state bowling tournament at Cherry Bowl in Rockford. The Lady Huskies are 49 pins behind Lockport, while Hononegah sits in 4th place (-245) and Freeport is in 6th place (-289).
Harlem's Paige Carpenter is the highest local bowler in the individual standings, sitting at 3rd place, 137 pins off the pace set by Vandalia's Madison Ferguson. Freeport's Cameren Plowman is in 5th place overall, while Kyley Olson leads Hononegah in 11th place. Boylan's Annemarie Ruzevich and Oregon's Ava Wight are both in the top 25 individually, along with Harlem's Hailee Kerr and Hononegah's Madison Davenport.