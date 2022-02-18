 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 40 to 45 mph expected this
afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this
evening behind a cold front.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers or squalls early to
mid-evening may produce bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility
reductions, and quick accumulations of less than one inch in 30
minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Harlem in 2nd after one day of state bowling

Harlem's Paige Carpenter is in contention for a state title.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Harlem's girls bowling team is in contention after the 1st day of the IHSA state bowling tournament at Cherry Bowl in Rockford. The Lady Huskies are 49 pins behind Lockport, while Hononegah sits in 4th place (-245) and Freeport is in 6th place (-289). 

Harlem's Paige Carpenter is the highest local bowler in the individual standings, sitting at 3rd place, 137 pins off the pace set by Vandalia's Madison Ferguson. Freeport's Cameren Plowman is in 5th place overall, while Kyley Olson leads Hononegah in 11th place. Boylan's Annemarie Ruzevich and Oregon's Ava Wight are both in the top 25 individually, along with Harlem's Hailee Kerr and Hononegah's Madison Davenport.

