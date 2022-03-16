Harlem holds off Stillman Valley in baseball opener

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — In a back and forth battle between a NIC-10 team and a Big Northern squad, Harlem held off Stillman Valley, 10-6, in its season opener on the baseball diamond.
Stillman Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead on RBI singles from Evan Davidson and David Wilhite in the first couple of innings. Ethan Seipts helped Harlem respond, as he drove home a pair of runs to tie the game. Israel Delgado, a Missouri commit who moved to the area in October, drove in another run to give the Huskies a 4-2 lead.
The Cardinals battled back to take a 5-4 lead on a Griffin Smits RBI single, but the Huskies answered back, taking a 6-5 lead on a Javier Garcia RBI double. They never looked back, pulling away for the 10-6 victory to start the year. Seipts went 2-3 with a triple and an RBI, while Delgado was 1-1 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored.