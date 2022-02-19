Harlem girls bowling finishes second at state.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
Lake County Indiana.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Where a snowpack exists, the strong winds
may cause period of low visibility and drifting in the morning
before temperature rise well above freezing by the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&