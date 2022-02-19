 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
Lake County Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Where a snowpack exists, the strong winds
may cause period of low visibility and drifting in the morning
before temperature rise well above freezing by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Harlem girls bowling finishes second at state

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Harlem girls bowling team came up just short of a state title on Saturday, finishing second behind Lockport. Hononegah finished fourth as a team, while Freeport finished eighth.

