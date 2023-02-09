Harlem Girls Basketball honors Abbi MacGregor on senior night

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) - The Harlem Huskies Girls Basketball Team honored their late teammate Abbi MacGregor on Thursday. Abbi tragically passed away the summer before her senior season. The MacGregor family was at the ceremony taking in the legacy she left with the team.
"She just has a lot of friends here," Abbi's father Jeff said. "They've spent a lot of time together. Her older sister, Ally, was in the program as well. Everybody in the district has been amazing through this whole thing, especially the basketball program, the football program did a lot of stuff for us tpo. It's great to see how much passion everybody has for my daughter even though she's not here with us anymore."