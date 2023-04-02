Harlem football players taking their talent overseas for a unique opportunity

MACHESNEY PARK — Harlem Seniors Eddie Valdes And Logan Lawson helped lead the Huskies football squad to a 6-3 regular season and the school’s first quarterfinals appearance.
Now, they find themselves together, taking their leadership overseas, representing the United States.
The two will compete as part of the American Football Worldwide Elite team, which consists of 30 players from 13 states and the District of Columbia. The team is built from scouting and high school recommendations.
Harlem’s Head Football Coach, Bob Moynihan, says both of his guys are exactly who Team USA is looking for.
“They do it in the weight room, they do it in the classroom. That's what this is all about,” Moynihan says. “This is a three-fold effort that brought them to this level, and what they did on the field in the offseason in the playoffs. That's what got them there.”
Lawson and Valdes have been working hard after their season ended in October, but little did they know they would be right back in action only months later.
“I think it's a tremendous opportunity for both of them,” Moynihan says. “I mean, not too many people can say they went out of the country to play football and these two guys are gonna be able to do that.”
Valdes, the 6-foot 3-inch tall, 250 pound lineman, is headed to North Central College next year along with his teammate, Lawson. While both are headed to the next level, Valdez says no one outworks him.
“I think what's brought me to this next level with this game, and college football here in the fall, is that I've tried to work harder than everybody else,” Valdes says. “In all aspects, in the weight room, on the field, I've really taken pride in my work ethic. I think that's what's brought me over the hump to take me to the next level.”
Getting the chance to play football again and experience a different culture overseas at the same time excites Lawson, but he says having his family come along with him was one of his biggest motivations.
“When I found out, I was really excited. I got on the phone with my parents at the time,” Lawson says. “I was just telling them about the opportunity. And I just couldn't contain my excitement. I was just all over the place for the rest of the night.”
Back at home, the coach that led them for the last four years, will be one of the most excited people on this side of the ocean to watch his players succeed.
“I just want to see them both shine and see them both do what they do,” Moynihan says. “Have a great experience, come back with just like a lifetime of joy because of what they were able to accomplish.”
The two and their families arrived in Italy yesterday and will practice during the week along with touring many of the historical icons of the country. Team USA will play Team Italy next weekend in Milan.