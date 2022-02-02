Harlem football players make college commitments on signing day

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Harlem's football team had 12 players make their college commitments official on National Signing Day, with two more players to make their decisions in the coming weeks or months. The list is highlighted by Western Illinois signee Almarion Bell, who played one year at Harlem after moving from Jefferson. He'll play defensive tackle at the next level after playing the position for the first time this past season.
"This day is really special to me because I had some tough days that came," Bell said. "They offered me a full ride so I don't have to pay anything to go to school. Really being here with my teammates, I'm really thankful."
Having all those teammates together to sign shows the depth of this program, and how it's been able to sustain success in recent years.
"It shows that as a team we were successful," said Adrian Palos, who signed with NCAA Division II Davenport University in Michigan. "We have players and playmakers that are able to go onto the next level. We have to give some credit to the coaches."
Head coach Bob Moynihan and assistant coach Ken DuBose made it their mission to find a college home for every player who wanted to take their game to the next level.
"It's a dynamite class," Moynihan said. "They cemented the culture. Just a great day for these young men and I'm happy. It's 14 young men that are going to be able to go to college and get a degree."
Harlem's other signees include Jacob Archambeau (Vermillion CC), Ethan Taylor (Aurora), Shawn Hopper (Vermillion CC), Nathaniel Smith (Aurora), Sai Viun Partee (Concordia-Wisconsin), Zaire Sherman (Vermillion CC), Brennon McCoy (Ellsworth CC), Carlos Woodard (Concordia-Wisconsin) and Erik Serrano (Olivet-Nazarene).