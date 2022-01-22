Harlem captures Sectional bowling title

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — The Harlem boys bowling team continued their dominance this winter with a Sectional championship on Saturday, as they're headed to State. The Huskies won the Regional title last week, and knocked down 6,516 pins today, 369 more than Belvidere North, who came in second.
Senior Eric Roberts helped lead the Huskies as he came in second place individually.
TEAMS ADVANCING TO STATE:
1. Harlem
2. Belvidere North
3. Freeport
4. Hononegah
5. Huntley
6. South Elgin
INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO STATE:
1. Phillip Hueser - Lakes
2. Devan Skridla - Guilford
3. Joseph Napierkowski - Vernon Hills
4. Alec Melecio - Lakes
5. Payton Alexander - Auburn
6. Ryan Paull - Lake Zurich
7. Isaac Kaltenbrun - Oregon