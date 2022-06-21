Harlem Bowling celebrates two national championships

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) - Harlem High School celebrated two new trophies that will be displayed throughout their halls today. Both the girls and boys bowling teams won their national championships over the weekend.
Not only was it two national championships, but it was two championships that featured comeback wins.
Girls bowling coach Jim Heathscott has coached a lot of matches, but says he hasn't been apart of anything quite like that.
"This would probably be the best comeback I've ever been part of," Heathscott said. "Normally we're pretty consistent all day. I'm still in awe of what they did. We were 340 pins down after the first round. To come back and end up winning this by over 100, it was just amazing to me."
The win is especially important to a couple of seniors on the teams. They say the championships will leave the teams with a strong foundation.
"We want them to take after the seniors," senior Paige Thompson said. "That's how it's always been. We want everybody to take off after one another. Hopefully the next people that come up are going to take the next title right after we do."
"It's great. It's great to share this feeling with everyone else," Eric Roberts said. "I'm the only senior on the team right now. It's great to show them the leadership and show them what they have to do to win."