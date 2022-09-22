Guse leads Lutheran to BNC boys golf tourney title

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran held off Byron to take home the Big Northern Conference tournament boys golf title. The Crusaders and Tigers tied for the overall conference title, which also incorporates season matches into the standings.
Jake Guse won the individual tournament title, shooting a 70. Rockford Christian's Gavin Hultman shot a 76 to finish in 2nd, with Byron's Maison Brandt shooting a 77 to take third.
Lutheran won the team title by 4 strokes over Byron, while Dixon took third as a team.