Guse leads Lutheran to BNC boys golf tourney title

Lutheran Jake Guse

Rockford Lutheran wins the BNC conference tournament.

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran held off Byron to take home the Big Northern Conference tournament boys golf title. The Crusaders and Tigers tied for the overall conference title, which also incorporates season matches into the standings. 

Jake Guse won the individual tournament title, shooting a 70. Rockford Christian's Gavin Hultman shot a 76 to finish in 2nd, with Byron's Maison Brandt shooting a 77 to take third.

Lutheran won the team title by 4 strokes over Byron, while Dixon took third as a team.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

