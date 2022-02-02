 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guilford's Smith signs with Indiana Wesleyan

  • 0
Guilford's Mike Smith Jr. signs with Indiana Wesleyan.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mike Smith Jr. just wanted an opportunity to play college football. He'll get that chance after signing to play at Indiana Wesleyan.

"It's definitely surreal," Smith said. "It's definitely a dream come true for me. I've dreamed of it since I was a little kid. So it's definitely something amazing."

Smith projects as a defensive back in college, just like he played in high school. He feels Indiana Wesleyan is a great fit for him both on and off the field.

"I felt that energy they were giving me," Smith said. "I feel like it's a really good program for me or anyone else who wants to go there too."

A dream turned into reality, as Smith put in the work to reach his goal.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you