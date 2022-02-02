Guilford's Smith signs with Indiana Wesleyan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mike Smith Jr. just wanted an opportunity to play college football. He'll get that chance after signing to play at Indiana Wesleyan.
"It's definitely surreal," Smith said. "It's definitely a dream come true for me. I've dreamed of it since I was a little kid. So it's definitely something amazing."
Smith projects as a defensive back in college, just like he played in high school. He feels Indiana Wesleyan is a great fit for him both on and off the field.
"I felt that energy they were giving me," Smith said. "I feel like it's a really good program for me or anyone else who wants to go there too."
A dream turned into reality, as Smith put in the work to reach his goal.