Guilford's Knuth, Pecatonica's Seaton earn FNN Performance of the Week honors

Guilford's Lindsey Knuth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pecatonica's Bo Seaton and Guilford's Lindsey Knuth took home this week's Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll honors. 

For the boys, Seaton earned 31 percent of the vote following his big game to help Pecatonica clinch its first conference championship since 2005. Knuth takes the girls honor after leading Guilford to its first win over Boylan in 19 years. She beat out Hononegah's Haley Warren by 5 total votes to win the poll.

If you see any worthy performances over the next few days for next week's poll, be sure to email sports@wrex.com.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

