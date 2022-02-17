Guilford's Knuth, Pecatonica's Seaton earn FNN Performance of the Week honors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pecatonica's Bo Seaton and Guilford's Lindsey Knuth took home this week's Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll honors.
For the boys, Seaton earned 31 percent of the vote following his big game to help Pecatonica clinch its first conference championship since 2005. Knuth takes the girls honor after leading Guilford to its first win over Boylan in 19 years. She beat out Hononegah's Haley Warren by 5 total votes to win the poll.
If you see any worthy performances over the next few days for next week's poll, be sure to email sports@wrex.com.