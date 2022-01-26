 Skip to main content
Guilford holds off Boylan in low-scoring game

Guilford's Malachi Johnson shoots a free throw in the final seconds

Malachi Johnson scores 19 points to lead Guilford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Guilford and Boylan are trying to stay in contention for a NIC-10 boys basketball title. The Vikings beat the Titans, 40-34, with Malachi Johnson leading the way with 19 points.

Guilford led by 3 after 3 quarters, when Johnson hits a couple of clutch 3-pointers to give Guilford a 36-30 lead. Boylan got within 2, but could never pull even late. Guilford is now tied with East for 2nd place in the NIC-10, with 2 conference losses, with both teams trailing undefeated Auburn in the standings.

In other NIC-10 play, East beat Freeport, 73-57. Auburn knocked off Jefferson, 76-47. And Hononegah beat Belvidere, 72-51.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

