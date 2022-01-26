Guilford holds off Boylan in low-scoring game

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Guilford and Boylan are trying to stay in contention for a NIC-10 boys basketball title. The Vikings beat the Titans, 40-34, with Malachi Johnson leading the way with 19 points.
Guilford led by 3 after 3 quarters, when Johnson hits a couple of clutch 3-pointers to give Guilford a 36-30 lead. Boylan got within 2, but could never pull even late. Guilford is now tied with East for 2nd place in the NIC-10, with 2 conference losses, with both teams trailing undefeated Auburn in the standings.
In other NIC-10 play, East beat Freeport, 73-57. Auburn knocked off Jefferson, 76-47. And Hononegah beat Belvidere, 72-51.