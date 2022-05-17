Guilford girls track team gears up for state

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Guilford girls track athletes know they have something special.
"This generation that we have now, it might be the top and it might be the elite," said freshman Natassja Bowman.
The Lady Vikings qualified for state in seven events, a school record, and that's after winning their first NIC-10 title in more than 30 years. Jolena Sites qualified for state in four events.
"It's exciting," Sites said. "It's not my first but it's my second year this time. I'm really excited and I'm really proud because I've been working really hard throughout the summertime putting a lot of work in to qualify for the 100 as well. So overall I'm really happy and excited."
With such a deep lineup of versatile athletes, they've found a way to come together and support one another.
"It's just, I don't know, we have a great bond together," Sites said. "I think what's really important about having a good team overall is just chemistry."
The youngest of the bunch is freshman thrower Bowman, who broke a school shot put record at Sectionals.
"It's kind of mind-boggling," Bowman said. "It means a lot. It's something I didn't think would happen. But I've worked hard and I do think that just being there in general, even if I don't get that far, it's just going to be a great opportunity."
It's a great opportunity for the Lady Vikings to show how far they've come in the past few years.