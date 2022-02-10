Guilford girls beat Boylan, Belvidere North holds off Harlem

ROCKFORD/BELVIDERE (WREX) — In a tight game throughout, Guilford edged Boylan, 55-50, in a meeting of two of the top three girls teams in the NIC-10. Sydney Donaldson had 18 points, all in the 1st half, leading Guilford out to an early lead, but Boylan battled back to tie the game at halftime.
Lindsey Knuth played a big part down the stretch, finishing the game with 16 points for the Lady Vikings. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Olivia Harter pulled Boylan within 1 after 3 quarters. But Knuth made some big shots and Kiara Brandon iced the game at the free throw line to lift Guilford to its first win over Boylan since 2003.
"It means everything," said Brandon. "We haven't beaten Boylan in forever. For us to do it and especially on my senior night, it's amazing. It feels great."
In other NIC-10 action, Belvidere North bounced back after a big Harlem run in the 2nd quarter, with the Blue Thunder winning 56-49. Crystal Sotelo had 24 points in the win.
Also in the conference, Auburn beat Jefferson, 68-39.