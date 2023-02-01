FREEPORT (WREX) - Malachi Johson's amazing junior season continued in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. Johson hit a corner three at the buzzer to push his squad past the Pretzels with a 71-70 win.
Guilford beats Freeport on buzzer beater three
Eric Graver
Sports Reporter
