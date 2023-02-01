 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible.

* WHERE...The Rock River between Rockford and Rockton in Winnebago
County.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...the Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible along the river with little
notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges continue to indicate an
ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham
Road near Machesney Park. Previous ice jams in this area have
sometimes led to flooding of property and roadways. Localized
flooding may develop quickly.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Guilford beats Freeport on buzzer beater three

  • 0

Malachi Johson adds another highlight to his junior season

FREEPORT (WREX) - Malachi Johson's amazing junior season continued in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. Johson hit a corner three at the buzzer to push his squad past the Pretzels with a 71-70 win. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you