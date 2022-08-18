Guilford aims to improve in Capriotti's 2nd season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Coming off a two-win season in 2021, Guilford has hopes of taking another step forward this year. Tony Capriotti enters year two as the team's head coach, and the Vikings have seen some solid numbers turning out for camp this year.
The running game should be a focus for the Vikings' offense, as they look to win a few more games this season. Jayvon Jones leads the way, but it's a close group of backs.
"The running back room are actually my boys, we've been out here since freshman year," Jones says. "One running back I've been playing with since junior tackle. So it's good making sure everybody rusn the ball and everybody gets their shine, not just me."
Jones says everybody is helping out one another in practice, with the ultimate goal of getting better everyday.
"We're working as a team," Jones explains. "Every time one of us makes a mistake, we pick each other up. We don't put each other down. We all do everything on each other's time. We're going fast-paced, we're not walking, we're going fast-paced so everything gets done."
Guilford starts the season at home against Belvidere Saturday, Aug. 27, for a mid-afternoon kickoff.