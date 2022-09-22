 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greenberg edges Sayyalinh as Boylan wins NIC-10 girls golf title

  • 0
Ella Greenberg and Kayla Sayyalinh hug after the 18th hole

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Ella Greenberg and Kayla Sayyalinh were tied coming into the final hole of their final high school tournament against one another. Boylan's Greenberg hit for par to edge Sayyalinh by one stroke, as Greenberg shot a 70 to win the individual title while leading Boylan to a team title as well.

They went back and forth throughout the day atop the leaderboard, with Sayyalinh taking a one shot lead after hitting for par on 15, while Greenberg bogeyed. Greenberg made up the stroke on the 16th hole, narrowly missing an eagle putt, while settling for birdie as Sayyalinh hit for par. They both parred the 17th hole, setting up a showdown on the final hole, which Greenberg won with a short par putt to close it out after Sayyalinh bogeyed.

Eva Greenberg finished 3rd overall with a 75, while Belvidere's Emma Pierson took 4th with an 87. Boylan's Ava Kalt rounded out the top 5 with an 89, as the Lady Titans cruised to a 32 stroke victory over the Rockford Co-op team.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you