Greenberg edges Sayyalinh as Boylan wins NIC-10 girls golf title

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Ella Greenberg and Kayla Sayyalinh were tied coming into the final hole of their final high school tournament against one another. Boylan's Greenberg hit for par to edge Sayyalinh by one stroke, as Greenberg shot a 70 to win the individual title while leading Boylan to a team title as well.
They went back and forth throughout the day atop the leaderboard, with Sayyalinh taking a one shot lead after hitting for par on 15, while Greenberg bogeyed. Greenberg made up the stroke on the 16th hole, narrowly missing an eagle putt, while settling for birdie as Sayyalinh hit for par. They both parred the 17th hole, setting up a showdown on the final hole, which Greenberg won with a short par putt to close it out after Sayyalinh bogeyed.
Eva Greenberg finished 3rd overall with a 75, while Belvidere's Emma Pierson took 4th with an 87. Boylan's Ava Kalt rounded out the top 5 with an 89, as the Lady Titans cruised to a 32 stroke victory over the Rockford Co-op team.