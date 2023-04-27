Green Bay Packers draft Illinois-native Lukas Van Ness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Green Bay Packers have drafted University of Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Packers drafted Van Ness, originally from Barrington, Ill., in the first round of this weekend's NFL Draft. Van Ness is 21 years old, 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds.
At Iowa, Van Ness recorded 13 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in 26 games over two seasons.
Van Ness was second-team All-Big Ten in 2022 as voted by league coaches and media.
Green Bay originally held the 15th overall pick in the draft, but switched to the 13th pick in a blockbuster trade that sent four-time NFL MVP and longtime Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets earlier this week.
In that trade, the Packers received the picks No. 13, No. 42, and No. 107 in this weekend’s draft as well as a conditional 2024 second round pick that would become a first round pick if Rodgers plays in at least 65 percent of the Jets’ snaps in this upcoming season.
The Jets received picks No. 15 and 170 in the 2023 draft from Green Bay.
Green Bay have no more scheduled picks in Thursday night’s first round, unless the team trades up to make a second selection.
In the remaining rounds this weekend, the Packers hold two picks in the second round, one in the third round, one in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the sixth, and four in the seventh and final round.