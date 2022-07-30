Greater Rockford Men's and Women's Classic round 2 recap

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Day 2 of the Greater Rockford Men's and Women's Classic wrapped up on Saturday. Round 2 was played at Sandy Hollow Golf Course.
In the Women's Classic, it was a battle of sister on top of the leaderboard. Eva Greenberg took the lead in round 2 after her older sister, Ella, took the lead in round 1. Eva is at eight over par heading into the final round, while Ella is 10 over.
The Men's Classic is also shaping up for a great finish in the final round. TJ Baker currently holds the lead at six under par. Mark Noonan is right behind him at 5 under. Behind them is a third place tie between Danny Gorman and Danny Rhymer who are both at 3 under.
The tournament will wrap up tomorrow at Aldeen Golf Club.