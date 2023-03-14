Grace Vyborny signs to play college basketball at Rockford University

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) - Grace Vyborny, one of the seniors from the Huskies Regional Championship Team, is heading to play basketball at Rockford University next year.
Vyborny celebrated the achievement at Harlem High School on Tuesday in front of her friends and family. She's always had a great group cheering her on throughout her years on the court. She'll keep hearing those cheers with her decision to stay close to home.
"Just the fact that it's so close and all my friends and family are here in town," Vyborny said. "That's what really sold it for me, that I could have my family with me. It means a lot, because sophomore year I was up in Minnesota and all I had was my mom and sister. That was super hard, but to come back and now my whole family is at every game, it just makes me want to play better."
Congrats to Vyborny on the big achievement.