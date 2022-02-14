 Skip to main content
GIRLS PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Hononegah, Auburn to meet in Regional Final; Guilford girls advance

Haley Warren and the Hononegah huddle

Highlights of Hononegah-Harlem, Auburn-DeKalb and Guilford-Hampshire.

MACHESNEY PARK/ROCKFORD (WREX) — After trailing by double digits in the 2nd quarter, Hononegah stormed back with a 23-2 run late in the 2nd quarter and early in the 3rd quarter to beat rival Harlem, 68-52, in the 4-A Harlem Regional semifinal. Haley Warren poured in 24 points with some hot shooting, while Carly LaMay was steady running the offense, adding 20 points of her own. 

In the other semifinal at Harlem, Auburn took control in the 2nd half to beat DeKalb, 68-49. The game was tied at 28 at halftime, but Auburn dominated late in the 3rd and into the 4th quarter to pull away for the win. Brooklyn Gray led Auburn with 25 points on 11-15 shooting, while also delivering some pretty passes to set up baskets for her teammates. The win sets up an all-NIC-10 championship game at Harlem, as Auburn gets a 3rd crack at Hononegah with the season on the line.

In the 4-A Jefferson Regional semifinals, Guilford held off Hampshire, 58-45, to advance to face Huntley in the Regional title game. Huntley beat Jefferson, 49-20.

PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

3-A

Boylan 53, Freeport 28

Burlington Central 62, Belvidere 17

Sycamore 66, Rochelle 31

2-A

Winnebago 78, Oregon 21

Rock Falls 47, Alleman 32

Johnsburg 45, Genoa-Kingston 36

Rosary 55, Marengo 54

1-A

Galena 57, Fulton 18

