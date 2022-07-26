Gio Offard hosts second year of skills camp

FREEPORT (WREX) - Freeport native Gio Offard has been playing his pro basketball overseas, but he's back in town for year two of his skills camp.
Offard is back in the area to give back to his community and mentor the area's young basketball players.
"It's all about giving back," Offard said. "There's so many people who played an instrumental role in my life, leading to my professional career overseas. I just want to pay it forward."
The camp is a mix of both middle school and high school players. Offard uses that as a teaching point for the young players.
"A lot of those middle school kids actually look up to those high school kids. It's a cool thing, I make that a point of emphasis to the older guys. Lead by example, be a role model. Try to teach them leadership qualities as well."
Offard has stayed busy in the world of basketball, he just wrapped up a great rookie year over in Switzerland.
"It went pretty well, we're one of the top teams over there and I led the league in scoring, so it went pretty well. Right now I'm negotiating a contract to go back to Switzerland and play for a different team in a higher league."
Whether it's playing basketball or coaching it, Offard plans to keep giving back to the sport he loves.