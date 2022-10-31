Genoa-Kingston, Aquin, Hononegah win Sectional Semifinals

ROCKFORD (WREX) - It was a busy night around the area for volleyball sectional semifinals.
Aquin dominated in their matchup, winning both sets in convincing fashion. They'll play the two seed Galena Pirates this Wednesday at 6 PM.
Genoa-Kingston and Hononegah both won in two sets as well. The Cogs beat Rockford Christian and the Indians won over Hampshire. Hononegah will face Huntley at Harlem High School on Wednesday at 6 PM. Genoa-Kingston will play Rock Falls at Winnebago High School at 6 as well.