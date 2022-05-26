FVV Fest to return in June

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time since 2019, Fred VanVleet will host a big community celebration and a basketball camp in his hometown of Rockford. The FVV Fest runs June 23-26, featuring four days of activities. The event was put on hold the past couple of years due to the pandemic.
"You got kids that look up to so many people but just being him and just being able to come back and him being tangible," said Marquez Beeks, VanVleet's marketing director. "Somebody that they can see and touch and hang out with. I think it's the coolest thing ever."
Kids beamed when they got to meet the NBA champion in 2019. Now VanVleet is coming off his first All-Star Game appearance and will host the Friday festivities and the weekend basketball camp at Auburn, where he led the team to a 3rd place finish at state in 2012.
"This is the perfect place to bring everything back," said RPS 205 Athletic Director Dawn Williamson. "Where he was so awesome on the court. We all remember packing into this gym to watch him play. This is perfect. We're excited."
The fun starts with a bowling event on Thursday, June 23, at Cherry Bowl. Auburn High School will then host the FVV Fest Friday night, which will feature a dunk contest and 3-point shootout, among other activities. The FVV Summer Camp is open to boys and girls ages K-12, and runs Sat. and Sun. at Auburn.