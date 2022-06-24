FVV Fest returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Fred VanVleet has brought back his weekend full of different activities after a 3 year hiatus. Tonight featured the FVV Experience, a night full of different skills competitions and events.
Proceeds from the event go to the VanVleet Family Foundation. VanVleet was a finalist for the NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award this past season.
Bringing the event back to Rockford after a couple of years means a lot to VanVleet and his team.
"Just to see the kids having fun," VanVleet said. "See the laughs and the smiles. We just want to bring the community out, let them run around. It's about the kids. Just give them something to do. I just try to impact one. That's all it takes. I just try to impact one."
VanVleet says it's a great experience being able to meet fans in the town he grew up in.
"I know there's a lot of kids that look up to me and watch me. For me to be able to stand next to them, shake their hands, take pictures, whatever they want. Laugh, joke, play around. I think just having the opportunity for them to see it up close may give some hope or inspiration. That's all I really want to do."
People joining in on the FVV Experience could see the impact VanVleet has had on his community.
"I love it," 3 point contest winner Kylar Hayes said. "The faith and the motivation he gives everybody, especially the youth. It's wonderful. I enjoy being part of it, being here and of course seeing him again."
The FVV Summer Camp is up next. The event open to girls and boys grades K-12 will go from Saturday to Sunday.