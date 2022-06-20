 Skip to main content
Frommer ready to run in senior season at UIC

  • 0
Catching up at City Market - Taylor Frommer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Taylor Frommer has grown quite a bit since her days as a three-time state qualifier for Hononegah's track and cross country teams. She's preparing for her senior year at UIC, and credits the weight room for helping her growth as a runner.

"I love weightlifting," Frommer said. "I think that's a huge part of running that I kind of missed in my high school years. So that's been a really good change and I love maneuvering through it all and figuring out what works and what doesn't and exploring all aspects of it."

For runners, consistency is key, so Frommer is training while home for the summer, even on these extra hot days.

"No matter if it's 80 degrees or 100 degrees, you just have to get it in," she said. "I have some friends from back home that are helping me now. They'll ride their bike next to me."

UIC has another NIC-10 connection along with Frommer. Former Belvidere North and Mizzou standout Will Crocker is now a coach for the Flames, working directly with Frommer during track season.

"Whether it's injuries or getting your wisdom teeth out, anything like that he helps you work through it," she says. "And he is a great runner himself so he knows the deal. He knows what you need to do to be a great athlete and get the results that you need. So it's been really nice having him around."

Distance running comes with physical and mental obstacles, which Frommer has learned to manage by remembering why she does this.

"It has been a big love of my life for so long," she explains. "There are times that I kind of forget about it and it's like why am I doing this. It's so hard. Why do I put my body through all this torture? But then it's like you love this. You've been doing it for so long, you've put so much time and dedication and years into this that it's just so hard to get rid of."

One more year remains in Frommer's collegiate running career, so she'll look to make the most of it starting with cross country in the fall.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011.

