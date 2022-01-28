Friday Nights Nets - Jan. 28 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The final Friday in January brings a busy night of high school basketball to area gyms. Here's a look at scores from around the area. You can watch our new edition of Friday Night Nets in the video above.
BOYS
Boylan 50, East 47
Hononegah 60, Jefferson 45
Belvidere North 62, Freeport 47
Auburn 58, Harlem 55
Orangeville 53, Aquin 49
Dakota 38, Lena-Winslow 33
Eastland 46, Amboy 16
Pecatonica 58, Pearl City 20
Stockton 47, Galena 41
Byron 45, Stillman Valley 40
DeKalb 47, Sycamore 30
GIRLS
Auburn 62, Harlem 30
Hononegah 63, Jefferson 32
Belvidere North 56, Freeport 35
Boylan 74, East 20 (Paul Perrone's 500th career win)
Winnebago 69, Genoa-Kingston 27
Sycamore 56, DeKalb 51