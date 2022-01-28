 Skip to main content
Friday Nights Nets - Jan. 28 Scores and Highlights

Highlights from high school basketball games around the 815.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The final Friday in January brings a busy night of high school basketball to area gyms. Here's a look at scores from around the area. You can watch our new edition of Friday Night Nets in the video above.

BOYS 

Boylan 50, East 47

Hononegah 60, Jefferson 45

Belvidere North 62, Freeport 47

Auburn 58, Harlem 55

Orangeville 53, Aquin 49

Dakota 38, Lena-Winslow 33

Eastland 46, Amboy 16

Pecatonica 58, Pearl City 20

Stockton 47, Galena 41

Byron 45, Stillman Valley 40

DeKalb 47, Sycamore 30

GIRLS

Auburn 62, Harlem 30

Hononegah 63, Jefferson 32

Belvidere North 56, Freeport 35

Boylan 74, East 20 (Paul Perrone's 500th career win)

Winnebago 69, Genoa-Kingston 27

Sycamore 56, DeKalb 51

