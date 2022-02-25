Friday Night Nets Regional Championship Edition - Feb. 25

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Lots of teams from around the area won Regional championships Friday night, with all four classes playing the same week under the new IHSA format. That means they're moving onto next week's Sectionals. Here's a look at scores from around the area, broken down by class.
4-A
Auburn 57, Hononegah 56
DeKalb 74, St. Charles North 47
East 49, Huntley 39
3-A
Boylan 70, Freeport 58
Rochelle 84, Sterling 70
Burlington Central 66, Kaneland 39
2-A
Rockford Lutheran 85, Marengo 55
Rockford Christian 65, Aurora Christian 63
Eureka 38, Stillman Valley 24
1-A
South Beloit 40, Hinckley-Big Rock 37
Sterling Newman 55, Aquin 44
Pecatonica 54, Somonauk 47
Scales Mound 47, East Dubuque 39 (OT)