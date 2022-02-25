 Skip to main content
Friday Night Nets Regional Championship Edition - Feb. 25

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Lots of teams from around the area won Regional championships Friday night, with all four classes playing the same week under the new IHSA format. That means they're moving onto next week's Sectionals. Here's a look at scores from around the area, broken down by class. 

4-A

Auburn 57, Hononegah 56

DeKalb 74, St. Charles North 47

East 49, Huntley 39

3-A

Boylan 70, Freeport 58

Rochelle 84, Sterling 70

Burlington Central 66, Kaneland 39

2-A

Rockford Lutheran 85, Marengo 55

Rockford Christian 65, Aurora Christian 63

Eureka 38, Stillman Valley 24

1-A

South Beloit 40, Hinckley-Big Rock 37

Sterling Newman 55, Aquin 44

Pecatonica 54, Somonauk 47

Scales Mound 47, East Dubuque 39 (OT)

