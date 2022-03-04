Friday NIght Nets - Sectional Championship Edition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The boys basketball playoffs finished off the Sectional round, with two Rockford teams playing for one spot in Super-Sectionals. Rockford Lutheran knocked off Rockford Christian, 56-47, thanks to a big 4th quarter. The Royal Lions led 28-19 at the half, but Lutheran stormed back with a 9-0 run to start the 3rd quarter to tie the game. Then with the game tied at 37 in the 4th, Walt Hill stepped up and led the Crusaders on a 12-0 run to put the game away. Hill finished with 22 points, while Rockford Christian's Ike Johnson had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Crusaders advance to face Rockridge in the 2-A Sterling Super-Sectional Monday at 7 p.m.
In 1-A, Scales Mound kept its dream season alive, beating Sterling Newman, 62-49. Ben Werner led the Hornets with 19 points, leading them to their 1st Sectional title in school history. They'll play Monday night in the NIU Super-Sectional against Marshall from Chicago.
In the 4-A Huntley Sectional final, DeKalb's great season came to a close at the hands of Larkin. The Royals beat the Barbs, 70-56.
You can catch all the highlights plus a look ahead to the Galena and Winnebago state championship games in our season finale of Friday Night Nets.