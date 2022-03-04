 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday NIght Nets - Sectional Championship Edition

  • 0
Lutheran cuts down the nets after winning a Sectional title.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The boys basketball playoffs finished off the Sectional round, with two Rockford teams playing for one spot in Super-Sectionals. Rockford Lutheran knocked off Rockford Christian, 56-47, thanks to a big 4th quarter. The Royal Lions led 28-19 at the half, but Lutheran stormed back with a 9-0 run to start the 3rd quarter to tie the game. Then with the game tied at 37 in the 4th, Walt Hill stepped up and led the Crusaders on a 12-0 run to put the game away. Hill finished with 22 points, while Rockford Christian's Ike Johnson had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Crusaders advance to face Rockridge in the 2-A Sterling Super-Sectional Monday at 7 p.m.

In 1-A, Scales Mound kept its dream season alive, beating Sterling Newman, 62-49. Ben Werner led the Hornets with 19 points, leading them to their 1st Sectional title in school history. They'll play Monday night in the NIU Super-Sectional against Marshall from Chicago.

In the 4-A Huntley Sectional final, DeKalb's great season came to a close at the hands of Larkin. The Royals beat the Barbs, 70-56.

You can catch all the highlights plus a look ahead to the Galena and Winnebago state championship games in our season finale of Friday Night Nets.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you