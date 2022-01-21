Friday Night Nets - Jan. 21 Edition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school basketball season is moving along with another edition of Friday Night Nets. Here are scores from around the region, and watch all the highlights in the video above.
BOYS
Auburn 77, Hononegah 69
East 74, Jefferson 25
Harlem 64, Belvidere 26
Guilford 67, Belvidere North 49
Rockford Christian 59, Genoa-Kingston 56
Rockford Lutheran 74, Stillman Valley 43
Byron 60, Oregon 20
GIRLS
Sycamore 60, Ottawa 27
Hononegah 51, Auburn 39
Belvidere North 51, Guilford 41
Belvidere 39, Harlem 31