Friday Night Nets - Jan. 21 Edition

High school basketball highlights from around the Northern Illinois region

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school basketball season is moving along with another edition of Friday Night Nets. Here are scores from around the region, and watch all the highlights in the video above.

BOYS

Auburn 77, Hononegah 69

East 74, Jefferson 25

Harlem 64, Belvidere 26

Guilford 67, Belvidere North 49

Rockford Christian 59, Genoa-Kingston 56

Rockford Lutheran 74, Stillman Valley 43

Byron 60, Oregon 20

GIRLS 

Sycamore 60, Ottawa 27

Hononegah 51, Auburn 39

Belvidere North 51, Guilford 41

Belvidere 39, Harlem 31

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

