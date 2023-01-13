Friday Night Nets - Jan. 13 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Our second edition of Friday Night Nets brought some heated basketball action around the area. We have scores and highlights from a slower night of basketball, with a lot of local teams getting ready to play in Martin Luther King Jr. tournaments this weekend.
GIRLS
Rockford Lutheran 36, Dixon 49
Stillman Valley 43, Winnebago 55
Rockford Christian 55, Genoa-Kingston 48
Orangeville 56, Pecatonica 28
Sycamore 39, Sandwich 8
BOYS
Aquin 61, Durand 68
Dakota 36, Milledgeville, 34
Genoa-Kingston 49, Byron 56
Sycamore 67, Rochelle 39