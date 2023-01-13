 Skip to main content
Friday Night Nets - Jan. 13 Scores and Highlights

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Our second edition of Friday Night Nets brought some heated basketball action around the area. We have scores and highlights from a slower night of basketball, with a lot of local teams getting ready to play in Martin Luther King Jr. tournaments this weekend. 

GIRLS

Rockford Lutheran 36, Dixon 49

Stillman Valley 43, Winnebago 55

Rockford Christian 55, Genoa-Kingston 48 

Orangeville 56, Pecatonica 28

Sycamore 39, Sandwich 8

BOYS

Aquin 61, Durand 68

Dakota 36, Milledgeville, 34

Genoa-Kingston 49, Byron 56

Sycamore 67, Rochelle 39 

