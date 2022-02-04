 Skip to main content
Friday Night Nets - Feb. 4 Scores and Highlights

FNN logo web

Highlights from around the Northern Illinois area, including some wild finishes and big performances.

ROCKFORD (WREX — Another night of high school basketball is in the books and it was highlighted by some tight finishes, buzzer-beaters and big performances. Check out all the highlights in the video of our Friday Night Nets show above, and all the scores around the area below.

GIRLS

Orangeville 39, Lena-Winslow 34

Aquin 44, Durand 26

Boylan 41, Belvidere North 40

Hononegah 55, Guilford 54 (Carly LaMay buzzer-beater for win)

Harlem 69, Jefferson 53

Auburn 75, Freeport 16

Belvidere 50, East 36

BOYS

Belvidere North 52, Boylan 50

Auburn 72, Freeport 51

Guilford 79, Hononegah 67 (OT)

East 53, Belvidere 37

Harlem 53, Jefferson 50

Lutheran 71, Winnebago 68

Rockford Christian 71, Dixon 62 (Christian Cummings 41 pts)

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

