Friday Night Nets - Feb. 4 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX — Another night of high school basketball is in the books and it was highlighted by some tight finishes, buzzer-beaters and big performances. Check out all the highlights in the video of our Friday Night Nets show above, and all the scores around the area below.
GIRLS
Orangeville 39, Lena-Winslow 34
Aquin 44, Durand 26
Boylan 41, Belvidere North 40
Hononegah 55, Guilford 54 (Carly LaMay buzzer-beater for win)
Harlem 69, Jefferson 53
Auburn 75, Freeport 16
Belvidere 50, East 36
BOYS
Belvidere North 52, Boylan 50
Auburn 72, Freeport 51
Guilford 79, Hononegah 67 (OT)
East 53, Belvidere 37
Harlem 53, Jefferson 50
Lutheran 71, Winnebago 68
Rockford Christian 71, Dixon 62 (Christian Cummings 41 pts)