Friday Night Nets - Feb. 18 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a busy Thursday full of girls Regional championship games, Friday featured four games with area teams trying to advance in the playoffs. Byron used a big 2nd and 3rd quarter to build a lead over Rockford Lutheran, eventually winning 54-44. Ava Kultgen had 29 points for Byron, while Mikayla Huffine played her heart out in the 4th quarter to try to bring her team back, finishing with 18 points in the game and 13 in the 4th. The Regional championship was Byron's 1st since its state championship years.
Stockton finished off a 1-A Regional championship on its home floor, beating Lena-Winslow 45-40. Kenze Haas tallied 15 points and 15 rebounds in the win.
Boylan's season came to an end with Burlington Central beating the Lady Titans, 57-37, in the 3-A Regional final at Boylan. Also in 3-A, Dixon lost to Galesburg, 40-37.
In college hoops, Rock Valley's men and women both advanced to the Region IV championship games. The men beat Madison in overtime, 93-86. while the women knocked off DuPage, 74-52.