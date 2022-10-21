Friday Night Football - Week 9 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football regular season came to a close with a lot of big games in week 9 around the Rockford area. The playoff brackets will come out Saturday night with lots of local teams earning bids. Here's a look at this week's scores around the area.
BIG NORTHERN
Rockford Lutheran 21, Winnebago 7
Genoa-Kingston 32, Stillman Valley 28
Byron 62, Rockford Christian 0
North Boone 46, Oregon 20
Dixon 49, Rock Falls 0
NIC-10
Guilford 14, Belvidere North 7
Boylan 41, Freeport 20
Harlem 43, Belvidere 6
Hononegah 44, Auburn 12
Jefferson 38, East 32 (OT)
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 28, Forreston 14
Du-Pec 41, Stockton 12
Fulton 48, Dakota 26
Galena 67, West Carroll 0
8-MAN
Polo 66, Aquin 22
West Central 68, Amboy 30
Hiawatha 56, Alden-Hebron 28
A-FC 44, Christian Life 16 (Thu.)
OTHER
Richmond-Burton 41, Rochelle 20
Sycamore 28, Morris 0
DeKalb 28, Waubonsie Valley 3 (Thu.)
Sterling 63, United Township 33
Kewanee 10, Newman 7