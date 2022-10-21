 Skip to main content
Friday Night Football - Week 9 Scores and Highlights

High school football highlights from around Northern Illinois.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football regular season came to a close with a lot of big games in week 9 around the Rockford area. The playoff brackets will come out Saturday night with lots of local teams earning bids. Here's a look at this week's scores around the area.

BIG NORTHERN

Rockford Lutheran 21, Winnebago 7

Genoa-Kingston 32, Stillman Valley 28

Byron 62, Rockford Christian 0

North Boone 46, Oregon 20

Dixon 49, Rock Falls 0

NIC-10

Guilford 14, Belvidere North 7

Boylan 41, Freeport 20

Harlem 43, Belvidere 6

Hononegah 44, Auburn 12

Jefferson 38, East 32 (OT)

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 28, Forreston 14

Du-Pec 41, Stockton 12

Fulton 48, Dakota 26

Galena 67, West Carroll 0

8-MAN

Polo 66, Aquin 22

West Central 68, Amboy 30

Hiawatha 56, Alden-Hebron 28

A-FC 44, Christian Life 16 (Thu.)

OTHER

Richmond-Burton 41, Rochelle 20

Sycamore 28, Morris 0

DeKalb 28, Waubonsie Valley 3 (Thu.)

Sterling 63, United Township 33

Kewanee 10, Newman 7

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

