Friday Night Football - Week 8 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books, with teams looking to set themselves up for postseason play. The Rockford area featured lots of good action on a rainy night. Here's a look at the area scoreboard.
NIC-10
Boylan 27, Guilford 7
Harlem 21, Belvidere North 17
Hononegah 34, Belvidere 8
Freeport 42, East 18
Auburn 46, Jefferson 44
BIG NORTHERN
Stillman Valley 23, Rockford Lutheran 14
Byron 49, Dixon 14
Winnebago 41, North Boone 12
Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Christian 6
Oregon 46, Rock Falls 0
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 52, Stockton 8
Du-Pec 35, Galena 6
Dakota 66, West Carroll 0
8-MAN
South Beloit 58, Orangeville 22
Amboy 42, Aquin 14
Polo 64, FCW 0
Milledgeville 66, River Ridge 14
OTHER
Rochelle 42, Plano 22
Sycamore 28, LaSalle-Peru 0
DeKalb 14, Neuqua Valley 0
Sterling Newman 30, Mendota 27
Moline 33, Sterling 21