...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and Kane
Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Friday Night Football - Week 8 Scores and Highlights

FNF LOGO 2022

High school football highlights from around Northern Illinois.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books, with teams looking to set themselves up for postseason play. The Rockford area featured lots of good action on a rainy night. Here's a look at the area scoreboard.

NIC-10

Boylan 27, Guilford 7

Harlem 21, Belvidere North 17

Hononegah 34, Belvidere 8

Freeport 42, East 18

Auburn 46, Jefferson 44

BIG NORTHERN

Stillman Valley 23, Rockford Lutheran 14

Byron 49, Dixon 14

Winnebago 41, North Boone 12

Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Christian 6

Oregon 46, Rock Falls 0

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 52, Stockton 8

Du-Pec 35, Galena 6

Dakota 66, West Carroll 0

8-MAN

South Beloit 58, Orangeville 22

Amboy 42, Aquin 14

Polo 64, FCW 0

Milledgeville 66, River Ridge 14

OTHER

Rochelle 42, Plano 22

Sycamore 28, LaSalle-Peru 0

DeKalb 14, Neuqua Valley 0

Sterling Newman 30, Mendota 27

Moline 33, Sterling 21

