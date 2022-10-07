Friday Night Football - Week 7 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football season is into week 7, with conference titles on the line in the final weeks of the season. Here's a look at the scores from around the Rockford region.
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 44, Du-Pec 18
Fulton 30, Forreston 28
Dakota 30, Galena 7
E/PC 61, West Carroll 0
8-MAN
Aquin 50, Christian Life 0
Hiawatha 60, South Beloit 20
Polo 60, River Ridge 14
NIC-10
Belvidere North 27, Hononegah 17
Auburn 27, Belvidere 8
Freeport 32, Jefferson 30
BIG NORTHERN
Stillman Valley 28, Winnebago 14
Dixon 21, Genoa-Kingston 19 (OT)
North Boone 54, Rock Falls 13
OTHER
Rochelle 61, Thornridge 8
Sterling 56, Rock Island 19
Newman 20, Hall 18
Sycamore 48, Woodstock North 15
Naperville Central 26, DeKalb 0