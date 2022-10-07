 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Friday Night Football - Week 7 Scores and Highlights

  • 0
FNF LOGO 2022

High school football highlights from around Northern Illinois.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football season is into week 7, with conference titles on the line in the final weeks of the season. Here's a look at the scores from around the Rockford region.

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 44, Du-Pec 18

Fulton 30, Forreston 28

Dakota 30, Galena 7

E/PC 61, West Carroll 0

8-MAN

Aquin 50, Christian Life 0

Hiawatha 60, South Beloit 20

Polo 60, River Ridge 14

NIC-10

Belvidere North 27, Hononegah 17

Auburn 27, Belvidere 8

Freeport 32, Jefferson 30

BIG NORTHERN

Stillman Valley 28, Winnebago 14

Dixon 21, Genoa-Kingston 19 (OT)

North Boone 54, Rock Falls 13

OTHER

Rochelle 61, Thornridge 8

Sterling 56, Rock Island 19

Newman 20, Hall 18

Sycamore 48, Woodstock North 15

Naperville Central 26, DeKalb 0

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you