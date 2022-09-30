 Skip to main content
Friday Night Football - Week 6 Scores and Highlights

High school football highlights from around Northern Illinois.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football regular season is two-thirds of the way finished, with week 6 in the books. Here's a look at scores from around the region.

NIC-10

Boylan 33, Hononegah 13

Belvidere North 35, Auburn 18

Guilford 52, Freeport 14

Jefferson 51, Belvidere 26

Harlem 28, East 18

BIG NORTHERN

Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 7

Dixon 22, Lutheran 19

Byron 63, Rock Falls 0

Genoa-Kingston 19, Oregon 0

Winnebago 56, Rockford Christian 18

NUIC

Du-Pec 48, Dakota 20

Lena-Winslow 54, Marian 7

Fulton 44, Stockton 6

Forreston 60, West Carroll 6

Galena 28, E/PC 13

8-MAN

Polo 48, Prairie City 6

Amboy 26, Hiawatha 12

A-FC 44, South Beloit 40

OTHER

Rochelle 48, Marengo 27

DeKalb 49, Waubonsie Valley 13

Sycamore 28, Kaneland 7

Princeton 37, Newman 0

Sterling 34, Quincy 28 (OT)

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

