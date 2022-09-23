Friday NIght Football - Week 5 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football season rolled into week 5 with some big games around the area. Here are scores from around the Rockford region.
NIC-10
Harlem 42, Freeport 24
Hononegah 39, East 16
Guilford 44, Jefferson 22
Belvidere North 49, Belvidere 13
Boylan 41, Auburn 0
BIG NORTHERN
Stillman Valley 42, Rockford Christian 0
Byron 30, North Boone 6
Lutheran 27, Oregon 6
Winnebago 29, Dixon 25
Genoa-Kingston 58, Rock Falls 6
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 32
E/PC 40, Dakota 36
Forreston 46, Galena 14
8-MAN
Polo 44, Hiawatha 32
Ridgewood 38, Aquin 32
Decatur LSA 58, Milledgeville 56
River Ridge 52, Christian Life 28
OTHER
Sycamore 34, Rochelle 0
Naperville North 38, DeKalb 21
Sterling 40, Geneseo 0
Newman 21, Bureau Valley 0