 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday NIght Football - Week 5 Scores and Highlights

  • 0
FNF LOGO 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football season rolled into week 5 with some big games around the area. Here are scores from around the Rockford region.

NIC-10

Harlem 42, Freeport 24

Hononegah 39, East 16

Guilford 44, Jefferson 22

Belvidere North 49, Belvidere 13

Boylan 41, Auburn 0

BIG NORTHERN

Stillman Valley 42, Rockford Christian 0

Byron 30, North Boone 6

Lutheran 27, Oregon 6

Winnebago 29, Dixon 25

Genoa-Kingston 58, Rock Falls 6

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 32

E/PC 40, Dakota 36

Forreston 46, Galena 14

8-MAN

Polo 44, Hiawatha 32

Ridgewood 38, Aquin 32

Decatur LSA 58, Milledgeville 56

River Ridge 52, Christian Life 28

OTHER

Sycamore 34, Rochelle 0

Naperville North 38, DeKalb 21

Sterling 40, Geneseo 0

Newman 21, Bureau Valley 0

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you