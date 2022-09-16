Friday Night Football - Week 4 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, with lots of good action all around our area. Here are scores from around the Rockford region.
BIG NORTHERN
Stillman Valley 36, Dixon
Byron 35, Genoa-Kingston 15
Winnebago 27, Oregon 8
Lutheran 48, Rock Falls 0
North Boone 47, Rockford Christian 0
NIC-10
Guilford 42, Harlem 19
Hononegah 42, Freeport 22
Belvidere North 46, Jefferson 7
Boylan 61, Belvidere 6
East 22, Auburn 14
NUIC
Dakota 34, Forreston 28
Lena-Winslow 70, West Carroll 0
Du-Pec 43, E/PC 0
Galena 40, Stockton 8
8-MAN
Milledgeville 54, Polo 38
Hiawatha 60, Orangeville 40
River Ridge 46, Aquin 42
MCP 40, Amboy 30
OTHER
Rochelle 47, Harvard 13
Sycamore 54, Ottawa 20
DeKalb 48, Metea Valley 0
St. Bede 34, Newman 8
Sterling 69, Alleman 0