Friday Night Football - Week 4 Scores and Highlights

  • 0
FNF LOGO 2022

High school football highlights from around Northern Illinois.

Highlights of Dakota-Forreston and Rochelle-Harvard, plus our Play of the Week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, with lots of good action all around our area. Here are scores from around the Rockford region.

BIG NORTHERN

Stillman Valley 36, Dixon

Byron 35, Genoa-Kingston 15

Winnebago 27, Oregon 8

Lutheran 48, Rock Falls 0

North Boone 47, Rockford Christian 0

NIC-10

Guilford 42, Harlem 19

Hononegah 42, Freeport 22

Belvidere North 46, Jefferson 7

Boylan 61, Belvidere 6

East 22, Auburn 14

NUIC

Dakota 34, Forreston 28

Lena-Winslow 70, West Carroll 0

Du-Pec 43, E/PC 0

Galena 40, Stockton 8

8-MAN

Milledgeville 54, Polo 38

Hiawatha 60, Orangeville 40

River Ridge 46, Aquin 42

MCP 40, Amboy 30

OTHER

Rochelle 47, Harvard 13

Sycamore 54, Ottawa 20

DeKalb 48, Metea Valley 0

St. Bede 34, Newman 8

Sterling 69, Alleman 0

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

