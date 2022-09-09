 Skip to main content
Friday Night Football - Week 3 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football season rolls into week 3, with lots of important games for conference races around the area. Here are scores from around Northern Illinois.

NIC-10

Belvidere North 31, Boylan 28

East 36, Belvidere 6

Harlem vs. Jefferson Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Guilford at Hononegah Sat. 1 p.m.

Auburn at Freeport Sat. 3:15 p.m.

BIG NORTHERN

Byron 45, Lutheran 6

Stillman Valley 41, Oregon 6

Genoa-Kingston 41, North Boone 19

Winnebago 45, Rock Falls 13

Dixon 57, Rockford Christian 8

NUIC

Fulton 31, Du-Pec 22

Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0

Dakota 34, Stockton 20

Forreston 34, E/PC 21

8-MAN

Aquin 60, Orangeville 26

South Beloit 62, Christian Life 8

Amboy 40, Milledgeville 36

Polo 46, St. Thomas More 0

FCW 20, River Ridge 16

Hiawatha 1, Parkview Christian 0 (Forfeit)

OTHER

Rochelle 60, Johnsburg 35

Sycamore 41, Woodstock 0

DeKalb 48, Belleville West 0

Sterling 48, Galesburg 21

Newman 13, Orion 12

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

