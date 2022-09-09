Friday Night Football - Week 3 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football season rolls into week 3, with lots of important games for conference races around the area. Here are scores from around Northern Illinois.
NIC-10
Belvidere North 31, Boylan 28
East 36, Belvidere 6
Harlem vs. Jefferson Sat. 12:15 p.m.
Guilford at Hononegah Sat. 1 p.m.
Auburn at Freeport Sat. 3:15 p.m.
BIG NORTHERN
Byron 45, Lutheran 6
Stillman Valley 41, Oregon 6
Genoa-Kingston 41, North Boone 19
Winnebago 45, Rock Falls 13
Dixon 57, Rockford Christian 8
NUIC
Fulton 31, Du-Pec 22
Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0
Dakota 34, Stockton 20
Forreston 34, E/PC 21
8-MAN
Aquin 60, Orangeville 26
South Beloit 62, Christian Life 8
Amboy 40, Milledgeville 36
Polo 46, St. Thomas More 0
FCW 20, River Ridge 16
Hiawatha 1, Parkview Christian 0 (Forfeit)
OTHER
Rochelle 60, Johnsburg 35
Sycamore 41, Woodstock 0
DeKalb 48, Belleville West 0
Sterling 48, Galesburg 21
Newman 13, Orion 12