Friday Night Football - Week 2 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Week two of the high school football season saw lots of teams from our area in action, as they try to get off to a good start to the season. Check out scores and highlights from around Northwestern Illinois here.
NIC-10
Hononegah 38, Harlem 28
Belvidere North 22, East 0
Boylan 71, Jefferson 7
Guilford 28, Auburn 20
Freeport at Belvidere Sat. 3:15 p.m.
BIG NORTHERN
Genoa-Kingston 42, Rockford Lutheran 20
Byron 42, Winnebago 7
Stillman Valley 39, Rock Falls 7
Dixon 21, North Boone 14
Oregon 14, Rockford Christian 8 (OT)
NUIC
Du-Pec 36, Forreston 26
Lena-Winslow 48, Dakota 24
Stockton 26, E/PC 6
Fulton 63, West Carroll 0
Galena 35, Madison 6
8-MAN
Easton Valley (IA) 69, South Beloit 22
Milledgeville 66, Aquin 24
Amboy 68, River Ridge 14
Hiawatha 66, A-FC 38
OTHER
Rochelle 49, Herscher 13
Sycamore 40, Oak Forest 6
DeKalb 48, Plainfield South, 14
Rockridge 33, Newman 8
St. Francis 35, Sterling 27