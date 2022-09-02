 Skip to main content
Friday Night Football - Week 2 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Week two of the high school football season saw lots of teams from our area in action, as they try to get off to a good start to the season. Check out scores and highlights from around Northwestern Illinois here.

NIC-10

Hononegah 38, Harlem 28

Belvidere North 22, East 0

Boylan 71, Jefferson 7

Guilford 28, Auburn 20

Freeport at Belvidere Sat. 3:15 p.m.

BIG NORTHERN

Genoa-Kingston 42, Rockford Lutheran 20

Byron 42, Winnebago 7

Stillman Valley 39, Rock Falls 7

Dixon 21, North Boone 14

Oregon 14, Rockford Christian 8 (OT)

NUIC

Du-Pec 36, Forreston 26

Lena-Winslow 48, Dakota 24

Stockton 26, E/PC 6

Fulton 63, West Carroll 0

Galena 35, Madison 6

8-MAN

Easton Valley (IA) 69, South Beloit 22

Milledgeville 66, Aquin 24

Amboy 68, River Ridge 14

Hiawatha 66, A-FC 38

OTHER

Rochelle 49, Herscher 13

Sycamore 40, Oak Forest 6

DeKalb 48, Plainfield South, 14

Rockridge 33, Newman 8

St. Francis 35, Sterling 27

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

