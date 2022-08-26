Friday Night Football - Week 1 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday Night Football made its return, with a lot of games around the area. The NIC-10 games will all take place Saturday, along with a couple of other games. But we had plenty of action on the first Friday night of the new season. Here are scores from around the area.
BIG NORTHERN
Stillman Valley 15, Byron 7 (OT)
Rockford Lutheran 20, North Boone 14
Dixon 34, Oregon 6
Genoa-Kingston 35, Winnebago 20
Rockford Christian 14, Rock Falls 0
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 60, E/PC 6
Forreston 44, Stockton 14
Du-Pec 53, West Carroll 6
Fulton 31, Galena 12
Dakota 61, Christ the King 16
8-MAN
Amboy 28, Polo 12
South Beloit 42, River Ridge 36 (3OT)
Hiawatha 66, Christian Life 24
OTHER
Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7
Sycamore 35, DeKalb 7