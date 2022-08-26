 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Night Football - Week 1 Scores and Highlights

  • Updated
  • 0
FNF LOGO 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday Night Football made its return, with a lot of games around the area. The NIC-10 games will all take place Saturday, along with a couple of other games. But we had plenty of action on the first Friday night of the new season. Here are scores from around the area.

BIG NORTHERN

Stillman Valley 15, Byron 7 (OT)

Rockford Lutheran 20, North Boone 14

Dixon 34, Oregon 6

Genoa-Kingston 35, Winnebago 20

Rockford Christian 14, Rock Falls 0

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 60, E/PC 6

Forreston 44, Stockton 14

Du-Pec 53, West Carroll 6

Fulton 31, Galena 12

Dakota 61, Christ the King 16

8-MAN

Amboy 28, Polo 12

South Beloit 42, River Ridge 36 (3OT)

Hiawatha 66, Christian Life 24

OTHER

Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7

Sycamore 35, DeKalb 7

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you