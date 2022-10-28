Friday Night Football - 1st Round Playoff Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first round of the high school football playoffs featured plenty of area teams trying to keep their seasons alive. Here's a look at the scores from Friday night's 1st round games, with more games on the way Saturday.
7-A
Batavia 42, Guilford 0
Normal Community 44, Hononegah 13
Moline 21, DeKalb 13
6-A
Grayslake Central 28, Belvidere North 27
4-A
Rochelle 42, Dixon 36 (OT)
St. Francis 63, Marengo 0
3-A
Byron 52, Lisle 7
Stillman Valley 48, Monmouth-Roseville 33
Seneca 48, Winnebago 20
8-MAN
Polo 44, Hiawatha 8
West Central 72, South Beloit 16