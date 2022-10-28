 Skip to main content
Friday Night Football - 1st Round Playoff Scores and Highlights

Highlights from Friday night's 1st round playoff games around Northern Illinois.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first round of the high school football playoffs featured plenty of area teams trying to keep their seasons alive. Here's a look at the scores from Friday night's 1st round games, with more games on the way Saturday.

7-A

Batavia 42, Guilford 0

Normal Community 44, Hononegah 13

Moline 21, DeKalb 13

6-A

Grayslake Central 28, Belvidere North 27

4-A 

Rochelle 42, Dixon 36 (OT)

St. Francis 63, Marengo 0

3-A 

Byron 52, Lisle 7

Stillman Valley 48, Monmouth-Roseville 33

Seneca 48, Winnebago 20

8-MAN

Polo 44, Hiawatha 8

West Central 72, South Beloit 16

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

